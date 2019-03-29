5 passengers rescued by Coast Guard 5 miles south of Key West

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard rescued five people from a vessel on Sand Key Reef, five miles south of Key West.

Coast Guard members responded to a call from the crew of Serenity, a 65-foot sailing vessel that they ran aground at around 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The five people were rescued and brought to shore safely.

There were no reported injuries.

“The boat crew was able to rescue all five people aboard the aground vessel thanks to the proper use of their VHF radio,” said Waterways Management Chief Lt. J.G. Madeline Compagnoni.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.