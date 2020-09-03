5 more cases of West Nile Virus confirmed in Miami-Dade, total cases now at 49

MIAMI (WSVN) - Five more cases of the West Nile Virus have been confirmed in Miami-Dade County.

The Florida Department of Health confirmed the cases Thursday. These two cases bring the total number of infections in Miami-Dade this year to 49.

West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States. It is usually spread to people through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Most people who contract the virus do not feel symptoms. About one in five develop symptoms like fever, headache, pain and fatigue.

People with mild illness typically recover within about a week with symptomatic treatment. Less than one percent of infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness.

Symptoms typically appear between two and 14 days after the bite from an infected mosquito.

There are currently no vaccines to prevent the illness or medications to treat it.

Officials are advising residents to get rid of standing water around homes and cover up or apply bug spray when going outside.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.