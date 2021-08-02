MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Charges have been filed in the rough arrest on Miami Beach where five police officers were relieved of duty.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle has announced charges against Sgt. Jose Perez, and officers Kevin Perez, Robert Sabater, Steven Serrano and David Rivas.

All five officers have been charged with battery, a first-degree misdemeanor. Officials said other charges may follow.

Despite being handcuffed and on the ground, Dalonta Crudup was kicked several times by two different officers, as seen on video. Five @MiamiBeachPD officers have been charged w/battery for rough arrests of Crudup and Khalid Vaughn last week at the Royal Palm Hotel. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/ABMC6kIiXW — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) August 2, 2021

On July 26, police had been chasing 24-year-old Dalonta Crudup on a scooter when the suspect went into the Royal Palm Hotel on Collins Avenue.

As they took him into custody, officers also arrested and allegedly punched another man, 28-year-old Khalid Vaughn, who was recording the arrest.

This is footage of Khalid Vaughn, who was taking video of the initial arrest. Here’s what happens once be is encountered by police. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/g6iekKmBAE — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) August 2, 2021

The arrest report details how officers delivered multiple punches and kicks during both arrests.

The officers are now off the job as officials investigate their use of force.

Officials said the officers all turned themselves in at the Miami Beach Police department, Monday morning.

