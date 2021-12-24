MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The surge in demand for testing has not slowed as South Florida sees another rise in COVID-19 cases. People are desperate to know their status before gathering with loved ones for the Christmas holiday.

This comes as Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava works on increasing at-home testing.

North Dade Regional Library is one of the locations set to distribute at-home testing kits starting at 9 a.m. on Friday.

The kits will be distributed until 3 p.m. or until supplies last. Only three kits will be allowed per household.

“I wanted to be one of the first ones out,” said Calvin Hanna as he waited in line. “I want to do the test for me and my father. My father is 96 years old and I want to make sure he has the tests also.”

Free testing kits will be distributed at five different libraries across the county.

Pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens are limiting how many kits one person can buy at once as they wait for the Biden administration’s promise of half a billion free testing kits to be distributed.

“This means the first delivery from manufacturers will arrive in January, and we anticipate having a full line of delivery of all 500 million in the weeks following,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, “so it will start to be delivered in January.”

The need for testing remains high across the county.

Clayton Young needs one before traveling internationally.

“I have one at home and I did it, but because I’m traveling internationally, I said, “Let me come do this one,'” he said, “because the at-home one, I don’t think they’re gonna take that at the airport.”

Testing sites close at 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Tropical Park will be open on Christmas Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In Broward County, C.B. Smith, Markham and Mills Pond Park will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Years Day.

Healthcare workers are getting ready for a rush of omicron cases.

The Center for Disease Prevention and Control is changing its isolation and quarantine guidelines to try to prevent shortages at hospitals by allowing employees to come back sooner than before.

Meanwhile, testing sites remain just as busy.

“The line is very long,” one woman said.

