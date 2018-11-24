HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of five kayakers in distress near Haulover Beach.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Ocean Rescue lifeguards responded after the victims encountered a rough current in Baker’s Haulover Cut, Saturday.

Officials said the current was so strong that one of the kayakers was ejected and nearly drowned before he was pulled to safety. That patient was checked by MDFR Station 21 and released.

The other victims were not hurt.

Officials said the kayakers were visiting South Florida and had no knowledge of the dangerous currents in Haulover Cut.

Officials took the opportunity to advise boaters to check weather forecasts before heading out, wear life jackets and always have a cellphone in a water-tight container in case of an emergency.

