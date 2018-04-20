5 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Five people are being taken to the hospital after, officials said, they were involved in a multi-vehicle crash on State Road 84 in Davie.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the three-vehicle crash took place on the westbound lanes near Davie Road.

Paramedics are taking the victims to an area hospital. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

Westbound traffic on State Road 84 is backed up all the way to U.S. 441. Officials urged drivers to seek alternate routes and avoid the area.

