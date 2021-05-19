5 in custody after police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash along I-95 in Pembroke Park

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A police chase ended in a crash along Interstate 95 in Pembroke Park.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene in the southbound lanes of I-95 just north of Pembroke Road, Wednesday morning.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, they received a complaint about an attempted burglary.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers spotted the stolen SUV near Griffin Road and a chase ensued.

The driver lost control of the vehicle near Pembroke Road.

The vehicle involved could be seen flipped onto its roof surrounded by police and FHP troopers.

At least four other vehicles were damaged during the chase.

“I felt a hit from the side. Then, I felt I was spun around, and the next thing I knew, I was stopped,” said Sharon Glueck, who was driving to work. “I saw something, there was a car over there that was hit, and then I saw the police car in front of me.”

Glueck said it all happened in a matter of seconds.

“They said to me, ‘Get out of the car, ma’am, and get away from the scene,’ and I listened,” she said.

Police said there were five juveniles in the vehicle that have been detained and were taken to a local hospital.

“They were transported to Memorial Regional,” said FHP Lt. Yanko Reyes. “At this time, they have injuries. That’s all we know at the moment.”

Glueck said she’s glad the outcome wasn’t worse.

“I was very traumatized, so I was really focused on breathing and getting myself calm,” she said.

Fort Lauderdale Police said the SUV also hit a bicyclist along the way. That person was taken to the hospital and is doing OK.

The injuries of those in the runaway SUV are said to be not life-threatening. FHP said all others involved in the crash were injured but are expected to be OK.

The southbound lanes were shut down to traffic but have since reopened.

