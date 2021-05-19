5 in custody after police chase ends in crash along I-95 in Pembroke Park

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A police chase ended in a crash along Interstate 95 in Pembroke Park.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene in the southbound lanes of I-95 just north of Pembroke Road, Wednesday morning.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, they received a complaint about an attempted burglary.

They located the vehicle and a chase ensued.

The driver lost control of the vehicle near Pembroke Road.

The vehicle involved could be seen flipped onto its roof surrounded by police and Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

Police said there were five people in the vehicle that have been detained and were transported to Memorial Regional Hospital.

At least four other vehicles were damaged during the chase.

No major injuries were reported.

Traffic in the southbound lanes have come to a halt while police work the scene.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.