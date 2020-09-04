5 in custody after allegedly recklessly riding ATVs, dirt bikes through Miami Beach, Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have taken five people into custody and impounded at least 16 off-road vehicles after a group of riders allegedly rode recklessly through parts of Miami Beach and into Miami.

Miami Beach Police said as they began pulling over the riders along the MacArthur Causeway at around 9 p.m. Friday night, some abandoned their vehicles and took off on foot.

Police have started to load the off-road vehicles onto the back of a flatbed tow truck.

Authorities said riding an all-terrain vehicle or a dirt bike on a public road is illegal, so charges may be pending against the people in custody.

