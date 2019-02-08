5 hospitalized after serious crash in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Several people have been transported to the hospital after a serious crash involving three vehicles in Hollywood.

The crash happened along the 3100 block of Taft Street at around 3:20 p.m., Friday.

Officials said the crash involved a large truck and two SUVs. The large truck T-boned one of the SUVs, and both ended up plowing through the fence and onto the campus of the Hollywood YMCA Family Center.

Five people have been transported to an area hospital by Hollywood Fire Rescue.

Officials said the man whose SUV was T-boned was the most severely injured in the crash.

There were no injuries to pedestrians at the YMCA center, officials said.

