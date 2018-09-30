5 hospitalized after driver hits transit bus in Miami, flees

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took five people to the hospital after a driver struck a transit bus in Miami and sped away, police said.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Northwest 37th Avenue and 36th Street, just after 5 p.m., Sunday.

Officials said five passengers on the Miami-Dade Transit bus and the driver sustained injuries. Paramedics transported five of the victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

Investigators have not provided a description of the vehicle that struck the bus.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.