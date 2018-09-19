5 hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak at Carol City Elementary School

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Several people, including children, were rushed to the hospital after a carbon monoxide leak at an elementary school in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene at Carol City Elementary School, just after 1:30 p.m., Wednesday.

7News cameras captured a door propped open at the school in an attempt to air out a portion of the building.

MDFR officials said they transported five patients, consisting of three children and two adults, to nearby hospitals. Three other people were affected but didn’t need to be transported.

Classes were not in session at the time.

Officials continue to investigate what caused the carbon monoxide leak.

