5 firefighters make history as first all-woman crew at Palm Beach Gardens Department

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (WSVN) — Five female firefighters made history at a South Florida fire department.

According to WPBF, for the first time in their 57-year history, the Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue Department had an all-female crew.

“We’re breaking barriers,” said Rescue Lt. Krystyna Heiser Krakowski. “It’s the first time we had in our department a female as a captain, a driver, a firefighter, rescue lieutenant and a medic.”

We made history!!!! First time in our department we have have had an all female crew!!! It is beyond empowering to stand… Posted by Krystyna Krakowski Heiser on Saturday, September 19, 2020

“There was more laughs and jokes, unfortunately, at the men’s expense, you know because we were running the show,” Krakowski added.

The men at the station said the historic event was a momentous occasion for them as well.

“That day, the stars aligned, and it happened to be the day that Justice Ruth Ginsburg passed away as well, so it made the event even more special,” said Deputy Fire Chief of Operations James Ippolito.

Krakowski said her message to the next generation of female firefighters is to keep breaking those glass ceilings.

“We can do anything. We are capable of anything. Don’t let anyone stop you,” she said.

Krakowski posted a photo of the all-female crew. That photo has since gone viral.

