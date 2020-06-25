5 families receive keys to new homes thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Broward

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hard work for five families in Broward County has paid off, as they received the keys to their new homes in Pompano Beach thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Broward.

Myesha Taylor said receiving the key to her home on Thursday was a lifelong dream.

“Oh, this means everything to me,” Taylor said. “Ever since I was a little girl, I always dreamed of having my own house and stuff like that and making stuff, and you know, having my family and make them proud of everything that I do, so, you know, I worked hard for everything that I do, and I’m just so over excited.”

Weeks before the coronavirus pandemic changed the lives of South Floridians, Habitat for Humanity of Broward began construction of five homes in their latest build. The families managed to finish the homes through the pandemic.

The Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation sponsored four homes, and BBI and Publix Supermarkets teamed up for another home.

For the organizations, the project is about building communities one family at a time.

“It’s hard to imagine a child thriving at school, an adult keeping a stable job or a family able to stay healthy and safe while living in crowded, unsafe or unstable conditions,” Jonathan DeLuca said. “A safe home is one of the most basic needs.”

The new homeowners and their families helped in the process of building both the home and relationships within the community.

“One great thing about today and with all the challenges that we’re facing in our society today and in our country and in our state, to be able to come together in love, friendship and community and build homes and put people in homes to make our communities stronger and better, is a beautiful thing,” Broward Habitat for Humanity chairman Robert Taylor Jr. said. “It’s where we want to be, and it’s what we should be doing.”

WSVN is a proud supporter and sponsor of Habitat for Humanity.

