MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Five people have been displaced from their Miami Beach apartment building after a fire had sparked.

The fire occurred near Wayne Avenue and 73rd Street in Miami Beach, Thursday.

Several units on the first floor are damaged.

The American Red Cross is helping those affected by the flames.

