5 construction workers transported after being trapped in Brickell partial building collapse

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have transported five construction workers to the hospital after they were trapped in a Brickell building that partially collapsed.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near South Miami Avenue and Eighth Street at around 11:30 a.m., Wednesday.

UPDATE: South Miami Avenue – S.E. 1 Avenue on 8th Street is shut down. Please seek alternative route. https://t.co/lQmbeCmqIH — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) August 5, 2020

Rescue officials said concrete slabs fell from the building, trapping the construction workers.

City of Miami Police are on scene and have shut down South Miami Avenue between to Southeast First Avenue on Eighth Street.

