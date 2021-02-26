5 Broward teachers nominated for Teacher of the Year in unprecedented year

(WSVN) - We all have a favorite teacher — the ones who inspired us, motivated us and made learning fun.

Five terrific teachers from Broward County were nominated for “Teacher of the Year.”

“My philosophy is that we need to work to educate the whole child,” said Marc Horowitz. “It’s much more than academics.”

Horowitz is an instructional coach at Flamingo Elementary School in Davie and has been teaching for 23 years.

“Just being a part of their education each year for 180 days, I can’t help but feel overwhelmed and just a sense of self-pride to know that I’ve been able to be an impact and maybe provide that spark to get a student interested in a topic,” said Horowitz.

Monika Moorman has also been teaching for more than two decades and has spent the last few years in front of her fourth-grade classroom at Central Park Elementary School in Plantation.

“I’m so fortunate to be a teacher. I get to hang out with an amazing group of 22 students this year that are curious, who are assertive, who question things,” said Moorman.

Alicia Gaines-Holligan has been teaching for 10 years and spent the last five teaching fifth grade at Park Lakes Elementary School in Lauderdale Lakes.

“I’m inspired by being able to engage and encourage creative minds so I can spark the interest in a child who will grow up to be the next doctor, teacher, lawyer,” said Gaines-Holligan.

Fourth-grade teacher Allison Unger-Fink is in the running as well after returning to her roots at Hawkes Bluff Elementary School — where she herself was once a student.

“I think about the fact that I was a student in this particular classroom back in 2004-2005,” said Unger-Fink.

With a school year unlike any other, many teachers have been put to the test.

“Even though this may not be ideal now and I can’t go up and give a student a high five, what they remember from this year will be the skills and those relationships that we have built through class or through the screen,” said Unger-Fink.

This message was also felt by fellow candidate Sheldon McLean.

“I actually feel like a first-year teacher, because this is the first year I’ve had to teach like this,” he said.

McLean teaches band, music and performing arts at Dillard 6-12 School and has been hitting a high note with students there for the past seven years.

“What excites me the most is seeing what happens once they graduate from Dillard,” he said. “Seeing them go on and do whatever — college conservatory, military or they just have a plan, a master plan to take over the world is probably what excites me the most, and that’s what gets me to show up to work every day.”

A winner will be announced on Friday night at the school district’s Annual Teacher of the Year Award Ceremony.

