4th of July events

Miami-Dade County
- Coca-Cola Presents: Fire on the Fourth Festival in Miami Beach
- Coconut Grove Independence Day celebration at Regatta Park
- Coral Gables and Biltmore Hotel Fourth of July
- America’s Birthday Bash at Bayfront Park
- Black Point Park and Marina 4th of July Spectacular
- Doral’s Independence Day Celebration
- Hialeah Independence Day Celebration Presented by Hialeah Park
- Miami Gardens 4th of July Celebration
- Miami Springs Annual 4th of July Celebration
- Key Biscayne 4th of July Parade
- Homestead’s Annual “Race to the 4th!” Independence Day
- Aventura’s Annual 4th of July Fireworks Celebration
- North Miami Independence Day Celebration By the Bay
- Miccosukee Resort & Gaming Freedom Festival
Broward County
- Spectacular Independence Day Fireworks Celebration at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek (NOTE: July 3)
- Margate 4th of July Extravaganza
- Pembroke Pines July 4th Celebration
- City of Pompano Beach 2019 Fireworks Extravaganza
- Fort Lauderdale 4th of July Spectacular
- Davie Independence Day Celebrations and Office Closures
- Lauderdale-By-The-Sea’s 4th of July 2018
- Star-Spangled Spectacular 4th of July Celebration on Hollywood Beach
- Sunrise Parade, Concert and Fireworks celebration
- Deerfield Beach 4th of July Celebration
- Tamarac 4th of July All-American Celebration
Many government offices will be closed for the holiday. A list of Broward County offices closing for July 4th Holiday can be found here. Miami-Dade services affected or closed are listed here.
