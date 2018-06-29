4th of July events

Miami-Dade County
- America’s Birthday Bash at Bayfront Park
- Black Point Park and Marina 4th of July Spectacular
- Coca-Cola & Hotwire Communications Present Miami Beach Fire on the Fourth Festival
- Coral Gables and Biltmore Hotel Fourth of July
- Doral’s Independence Day Celebration
- Hialeah Independence Day Celebration
- Miami Gardens 4th of July Celebration
- North Miami Independence Day Celebration By the Bay
- Aventura’s Annual 4th of July Fireworks Celebration
- Homestead’s Annual “Race to the 4th!” Independence Day
Broward County
- Southwest Focal Point Annual 4th of July BBQ (Pembroke Pines) NOTE: event is on July 3
- Fort Lauderdale 4th of July Spectacular
- Davie Independence Day Fun at the Pool
- Davie Fun on the 4th
- Fireworks Show by Grucci of New York at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek
- Lauderdale-By-The-Sea’s 4th of July 2018
- Margate’s 4th of July Extravaganza
- Pompano Beach July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza
- Star-Spangled Spectacular 4th of July Celebration on Hollywood Beach
- Freedom Fest at Gulfstream Park this Fourth of July
- Plantation Independence Day Celebration
- Pembroke Pines Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks Show
- Sunrise Parade, Concert and Fireworks celebration
- Deerfield Beach 4th of July Celebration
Many government offices will be closed for the holiday. A list of Broward County offices closing for July 4th Holiday can be found here. Miami-Dade offices that will be closed are listed here.
