4th Monroe County resident tests positive for COVID-19

(WSVN) - Florida Department of Health officials in Monroe County have announced a fourth resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday evening, officials said a 48-year-old man tested positive for the coronavirus.

His case is considered to be travel-related.

The patient is said to be isolated at his home and officials said he is expected to make a full recovery.

Earlier in the morning officials announced a 52-year-old woman also tested positive for the virus. Her case is currently under investigation as department officials said travel is not associated with the infection.

A 72-year-old woman and a 54-year-old woman are the other two patients who have tested positive for COVID-19. Both of the women recently traveled abroad.

