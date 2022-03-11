MIAMI (WSVN) - Some festival fun has returned to South Florida.

Calle Ocho, the largest block party in the country is back on the block.

The 45th annual festival pops off Sunday near Southwest Eighth Street, from 12th Avenue to 27th Avenue, in Little Havana.

It was canceled the past two years because of the pandemic.

Guests can enjoy food, fun and music with special performances from Yotuel Romero, Timbalive and Tito Puente Jr.

