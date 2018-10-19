41 MBPD officers return from assisting storm-ravaged victims in Florida Panhandle

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of Miami Beach Police officers received a warm welcome as they returned home from the Florida Panhandle.

The group of 41 men and women arrived back at the headquarters Thursday evening after spending days in the strike zone helping victims of Hurricane Michael.

MBPD couldn’t be more proud. Our 40-member team has just returned from their humanitarian support effort to Panama City #HurricaneMichael Our cops are the greatest! pic.twitter.com/pKdg8k9Sh9 — Daniel J. Oates (@MBPDChiefOates) October 19, 2018

The team assisted in safety and rescue efforts, as well as providing first aid, ice and water to storm-ravaged residents.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.