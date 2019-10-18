40th annual Fantasy Fest kicks off in Key West

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - The highly-anticipated Fantasy Fest celebration in Key West has begun.

Friday marks the first day of the 10 day party filled with masquerade parties, costume contests, street fairs and games.

“In Key west, we’re known for being zany and quirky and this festival, Fantasy Fest, encompasses all of that,” said Fantasy Fest Director Nadene Grossman Orr.

The 40th annual event is themed “In Tune But… Off Key” and participating guests are urged to design costumes and parade floats encompassing all things musical.

Popular events include the zombie bike ride, the tutu Tuesday party and a costume contest for pets and their owners.

Closing out the festival will be a grand parade traveling through Key West’s historic downtown area with marching groups, street dancers, and bands.

For more information on the event, click here.

