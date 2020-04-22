4,000 masks delivered to Miami homeless shelter

Nowadays, wearing a face mask is a must when in public spaces.

But it’s not easy for everyone to get a mask, especially the homeless.​

“We watched it on the news, Channel 7. We responded as quickly as we could,” Israel Cancel of Just CBD said,

The South Florida business answered the call for help in less than two days.

As many as 4,000 disposable masks for the homeless were dropped off Wednesday morning at the Miami Rescue Mission in Wynwood.

Antonio Villasuso of the Miami Rescue Mission said, “That’s incredible, a miracle more than anything else.”

Monday, the Miami-Dade Homeless Trust asked for 3,400 masks, Just CBD went above and beyond, donating an extra 600 masks.

Cancel said, “As far as the call, we wanted to respond to that as human beings and good people.”

By Wednesday afternoon, they were being passed out.

“They’re the most vulnerable,” Cancel said. “They don’t have walls. They don’t have anything to protect them. They’re out there, and we need to find out a way as a community to do the best thing we can for them.”

The Miami Rescue Mission said even with the large donation they are still very much in need of more given the high demand.

“We will run through these masks, and we will give them out, and we will need more.” Villasuso said.

Cancel said, “We encourage those businesses and individuals that can help, to help.”

Masks can be donated seven days a week at five Miami-Dade County libraries from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For a list of locations where masks can be donated, visit https://wsvn.com/news/local/miami-dade-homeless-trust-asking-for-3400-face-covering-donations-to-protect-homeless/

