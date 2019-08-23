40 firefighters graduate to become part of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s a day of celebration for 40 trainees who graduated to become firefighters with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Class 139 received their badges on Friday morning at the MDFR headquarters in Doral.

“As these graduates receive their badges today, they will become full-time #MDFR firefighters, embodying the core values of this department and living these ideals day in and day out.” – Deputy Mayor & Interim Fire Chief Maurice Kemp speaking to #MDFRClass139. #MDFRGraduation pic.twitter.com/Glu0hq5rdS — MDFR (@MiamiDadeFire) August 23, 2019

“It’s just awesome. I can’t contain my excitement for my first day. I already start Monday,” said probationary firefighter Alexis Quintana. “I just can’t wait to keep learning and being a part of this brotherhood and sisterhood.”

#MDFRClass139 FF Nicardo Douglas receiving his badge and being pinned by his uncle, Miramar FD Chief Jermaine McFarlane. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/S5TxebeXxs — MDFR (@MiamiDadeFire) August 23, 2019

The newest recruit class trained for three months and are skilled in fighting fires, saving people’s lives and properties.

