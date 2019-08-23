40 firefighters graduate to become part of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s a day of celebration for 40 trainees who graduated to become firefighters with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.
Class 139 received their badges on Friday morning at the MDFR headquarters in Doral.
“It’s just awesome. I can’t contain my excitement for my first day. I already start Monday,” said probationary firefighter Alexis Quintana. “I just can’t wait to keep learning and being a part of this brotherhood and sisterhood.”
The newest recruit class trained for three months and are skilled in fighting fires, saving people’s lives and properties.
