4 Zoo Miami employees test positive for COVID-19

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four staff members at Zoo Miami have tested positive for the coronavirus within the last week.

All of the employees are said to have been sent home immediately after the results were confirmed.

Zoo Miami officials said they have been following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s safety guidelines during and prior to the park’s public events.

All interactive animal feeding experiences that have recently reopened are now being suspended until further notice.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.