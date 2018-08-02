4-year-old girl dies after being thrown off Tampa bridge

TAMPA, Fla. (WSVN) – Officials have pulled a 4-year-old girl from the waters of a Tampa river after reportedly being thrown off of a bridge and died.

Tampa Police responded to the scene along the Hillsborough River, which runs through Downtown Tampa and retrieved the child who was eventually pronounced dead, Thursday afternoon.

Authorities are investigating the situation.

