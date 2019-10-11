4-year-old cancer patient gets 5-day Orlando theme park experience thanks to several organizations

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Several organizations have teamed up to give a boy with a rare form of cancer to experience the theme parks in Orlando.

Escher and his family could be seen getting the VIP treatment as they arrived at Miami International Airport, Friday.

The 4-year-old was given a five-day experience at theme parks in Orlando, and his favorite superheroes were at the airport to send him off.

“We are headed to three days at Disney World, two days at Universal and one day at SeaWorld!” Talia Tallman, Escher’s mother, said.

Escher, who is days away from his 5th birthday, has dealt with more in his few years on Earth than most do in a lifetime.

He had a rare form of cancer, and while Tallman said he is in remission, constant checkups and visits to the doctor will forever be a part of his life.

“You don’t want your child to go through anything bad, but to see them go through something incredibly good helps tip the scales back,” Tallman said.

American Airlines, the Something mAAgic Foundation and Make-A-Wish Foundation are all working to tip those scales. Together, the organizations are sending 30 children and their families to Orlando, and 12 of those flew out of MIA.

All of the children will stay at the Give Kids The World Village, a nonprofit resort that caters to kids with critical illnesses.

“It’s like a magical place,” American Airlines spokesperson Owen Cotto said. “It’s like a Candy Land for kids and their families.”

“They go through so much,” Make-A-Wish Foundation spokesperson Michelle Roonoe said. “We are here to bring positive memories and bring joy to their family.”

There were also similar celebrations for the additional Make-A-Wish recipients at several other major airports across the U.S.

