4-year-old boy drowns in Coral Springs canal

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A 4-year-old boy who had been reported missing in a Coral Springs neighborhood has died after he was pulled unresponsive from a canal.

Coral Springs Police responded to a report of a missing child along the 1000 block of Northwest 116th Avenue, Sunday afternoon.

Coral Springs-Parkland Fire units also arrived at the scene.

Rescue divers went into the canal, located near the child’s home, and pulled him out of the water.

Paramedics transported the boy to Broward Health Coral Springs, where he later died.

Police continue to investigate.

