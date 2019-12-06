4 Weston schools on lockdown due to shooting threat

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Four Weston schools located near each other have been placed on lockdown due to a shooting threat made to one of the schools.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Cypress Bay High School’s campus, located in the area Southwest 45th Street and Bonaventure Boulevard, just after 10 a.m., Friday.

Falcon Cove Middle School was also put on a code red lockdown due to the proximity to Cypress Bay. Manatee Bay and Everglades Elementary School were also placed on a modified lockdowns.

UPDATE: Cypress Bay is still on Code Red. Falcon Cove is on Code Red only due to their proximity to the threat area. Everglades & Manatee Bay are on Code YELLOW.

Please be patient. These are all for the safety of students and staff and so law enforcement can do their job. pic.twitter.com/zri6B82UHT — City of Weston (@CityofWeston) December 6, 2019

For rightfully concerned parents: there was an emailed and text threat. The police have to take it seriously. They currently see no danger at the school but will search it COMPLETELY. @browardsheriff @CityofWeston — City of Weston (@CityofWeston) December 6, 2019

BSO officials said it was a shooting threat that was texted out.

