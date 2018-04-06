4 veterans take flight for first time in years in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of military veterans took to the sky for the first time in several years.

Thanks to the Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation, 90-year-old Rev. Art Stejkal, 93-year old Dick Wells, 85-year-old Ralph Dirksen and 79-year-old Doria Tjong were able to take off from Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport Friday morning.

Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation is a nonprofit organization created in 2011 to honor living U.S. military vets residing in long-term care facilities.

The group, who always dreamed of flying in the sky again, boarded a 1942 Boeing Stearman — the same plane that was used to train military aviators in the 1940s.

“It was something I’ll not forget,” said Wells. “I just can’t express how wonderful it was.”

“Today, I got the chance — in my old age — to go out up in the air in a small plane, open cockpit and it was great. I love it,” Tjong said.

Each participant took a heart-pounding 20-minute flight more than 1,000 feet in the air, soaring over the heads of neighbor’s and friends.

To date, the foundation has provided more than 3,000 dream flights to veterans nationwide.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.