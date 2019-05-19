4 vehicles stolen from Miami high-rise; police believe thieves accessed valet box

MIAMI (WSVN) - Frustrated and angry drivers called for accountability after four vehicles were stolen from a Miami high-rise, and police believe the thieves likely took the keys from the building’s valet stand.

Chanelle Collins, who is visiting South Florida from Orlando, said she woke up Sunday morning to discover her brand-new Nissan Pathfinder was no longer at the ShoreCrest Club Apartments, located along Northeast Bayshore Court, near Northeast 79th Street.

“This is really sad. This is really sad that this happened,” she said.

Soon after employees were unable to locate her SUV, Collins discovered she was not alone.

“They thought that it could have only been one car, but as we see now, it’s been like four vehicles that have been stolen,” she said.

Investigators believe the thieves may have had access to the valet’s lock box.

“I told the manager that, ‘Your people are just sitting there behind the valet thing. No wonder the keys got stolen. You guys have nothing in place. You guys should have something set up in place,'” she said. “‘A structure, order, there’s nothing.’ It’s like it’s a free-for-all, do what you want to do, at the cost of the rest of us.”

Stranded and in disbelief, some of the victims said they’re from out of town and are now being forced to spend more money just to get home.

“What if we don’t have the money to get home? How are we going to get home then?” said victim Akil Melchrr. “Not everybody got the money to replace all this stuff.”

City of Miami Police responded to the scene and began to investigated the expensive theft.

The victims said they are hoping something can crack the case so police can catch the brazen crooks.

“Only thing we got is what we have, everything in the truck — all the shopping, our job stuff, personal stuff keys, fobs — everything, gone,” said Melchrr.

“They’re not doing anything to help us, and then I called my insurance company, and the insurance company said that the adjusters don’t work on the weekends, so it’s like we’re screwed,” said Collins.

If you have any information on these car thefts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

