4 transported to hospital following fiery crash in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people have been transported to the hospital following a fiery crash in Miami Gardens.

The crash took place near the Chef Creole restaurant along the 20000 block of Northwest Second Avenue, Wednesday night.

According to witnesses, a white Ford Mustang and a black Mercedes-Benz collided. The Mustang flipped, they said, and immediately sparked flames.

The witnesses said they helped to contain the fire and turn the car onto its side. They were able to pull all passengers from both vehicles.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene and transported all four victims.

The driver of the Mustang was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

The driver of the Mercedes was taken to Aventura Hospital with injuries that were deemed not life-threatening.

The other two victims were transported to Jackson Memorial North Trauma Center in unknown condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.