4 transported after Tri-Rail clips rear of tractor trailer in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people had to be transported to the hospital after a Tri-Rail train clipped the rear of a tractor trailer in Oakland Park.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue units responded to the scene at Prospect Road near Northwest Ninth Avenue, at around 5:30 p.m., Friday.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where two ambulances and a fire rescue truck could be seen parked near the railroad tracks. Footage showed paramedics tending to people on the scene.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said three people on board the train were transported, and one person from the tractor trailer was also transported. All of the victims suffered minor injuries in the crash, officials said.

Aerial footage also showed damage to the rear of a tractor trailer near the tracks.

A Tri-Rail spokesperson said 255 passengers were on board the train at the time of the crash, and a bus bridge will be set up between the Fort Lauderdale and Cypress Creek stations. Commuters should expect delays, officials said.

Deputies are advising drivers to avoid Prospect Road and Powerline Road due to road closures in the area.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.