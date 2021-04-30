4 transported after rollover wreck on I-95

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people were transported to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along I-95 and Ives Dairy Road just after 10 a.m., Friday.

According to rescue officials, the rollover crash involved multiple vehicles including a tractor-trailer.

One victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

The other three victims were transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.