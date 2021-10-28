NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is currently underway after four people were sent to the hospital following a police-involved shooting in North Miami Beach.

The shooting took place at a Shell gas station near 163rd Street and Biscayne Boulevard, just before 3 a.m., Thursday.

Police said an officer on patrol heard gunshots in the area.

When he arrived at the gas station, he saw a white BMW and a black Charger shooting at each other as they drove northbound along Biscayne Bouelvard.

As the officer got closer, someone shot at him but he was not hit. The officer returned fire.

Police later stopped the white BMW which had four occupants inside. All four people had been wounded by gunshots.

They have since been transported to the emergency room in unknown condition.

Biscayne Boulevard has been closed to traffic in both directions as police investigate.

Those who frequent the area are advised to seek alternative routes until the scene has cleared.

