4 transported after lightning strike in Wellington

WELLINGTON, Fla. (WSVN) – Four people were transported to the hospital after they were struck by lightning while working on a roof in Wellington.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along the 11000 block of Shakerwood Lane, at around 2:10 p.m., Tuesday.

According to fire officials, arriving firefighters reported that there had been a lightning strike to a roof in the Shaker Wood development, and several people were working on the roof at the time of the strike.

In all, six patients were evaluated by paramedics, fire officials said.

Two of the injured were transported to a local area trauma hospital, while two others were transported to local area non-trauma hospitals.

Fire officials said two other patients were treated and released at the scene.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.