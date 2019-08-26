4 transported after car rolls over, crashes into guardrail on Julia Tuttle

MIAMI (WSVN) - Four people have been taken to the hospital after a crash along the Julia Tuttle Causeway in Miami.

Miami Fire Rescue and Miami Beach Fire Rescue both responded to the crash, which happened in the westbound lanes on the exit to Biscayne Boulevard at around 3:30 p.m., Monday.

The car hit a guardrail and rolled over several times, causing a major traffic backup and shutting down that exit ramp.

Three children and one adult have been transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

Traffic on the causeway was backed up while crews worked to clear the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

