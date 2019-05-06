4 to face felony charges in stabbing at Felix Varela High School

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A student at Felix Varela High School in Southwest Miami-Dade and three other people will be facing felony charges after they were involved in a stabbing in the school’s parking lot, sending three of them to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Police, Miami-Dade Schools Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the school in the area of Southwest 96th Street and 152nd Avenue, at around 2:30 p.m., Monday.

According to Miami-Dade Public Schools Police, there was some sort of altercation after dismissal that led to the stabbing.

Miami-Dade Police said a student reported another student was stabbed in the abdomen on campus but have not confirmed the incident.

Carlos Orasco, whose son goes to the school, spoke to 7News Monday evening.

“He told me this afternoon that he saw one of the guys on the ground, which is of really high concern from the violence perspective,” he said.

Happening now: Stabbing outside Felix Varela High. (vid: Mitchell) pic.twitter.com/nHG8QftZsL — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) May 6, 2019

Cellphone video posted on Twitter showed a person being treated on a sidewalk.

Paramedics transported the three victims to Kendall Regional Medical Center as trauma alerts. They are currently listed in stable condition.

Police have not disclosed the identities of the four people involved in the incident but said the three people who were taken to the hospital were the main aggressors. As a result, all four of them are facing felony charges.

Nery Fins, the school’s principal, informed parents about the stabbing in a robocall.

“The victims and the alleged offender knew each other,” she said.

Officials said the assailant is a student at Felix Varela, but none of the victims are enrolled at the school.

“The offender is a current student here at Varela, and two of the three victims are Miami-Dade County Public Schools students. However, they are not enrolled at Varela,” said Miami-Dade Schools Police Chief Edwin Lopez.

Police shut down Southwest 96th Street at 152nd Avenue. It has since reopened.

Lopez said that, despite the violent incident, the school remains a safe place.

“The school is secure and safe. This was an isolated incident,” he said. “At no point do we feel it’s going to carry over to the rest of the work week, but right now we do have a heavy police presence because we are still interviewing the offender to ensure that we do have the complete details so we can continue with the case.”

Investigators remained at the school for hours after the clash. 7News cameras captured Miami-Dade Police officers handling evidence at the scene.

All four people involved in the incident will face burglary and battery charges. The Felix Varela student will also be charged with having a weapon on school grounds.

