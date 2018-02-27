4 teens suspected of starting house fire in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities took four teenagers into custody in connection to a house fire in Deerfield Beach, Tuesday.

Cellphone video captured flames and smoke pouring out of an abandoned home, located along Northwest Third Court, near Fourth Avenue.

The fire was quickly put out.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue shot video of the damage.

No injuries were reported.

Four teens were spotted running from the scene. They were taken into custody for questioning.

