4 taken to hospital following hit and run on I-95

MIAMI (WSVN) - A hit and run on Interstate 95 sent four people to the hospital.

First responders arrived on the scene in an Allapattah neighborhood where several vehicles were trapped in a ditch, Sunday.

“It was a really loud bang,” said a witness. “It just kept happening over and over again.”

Officials said a Dodge pickup truck was headed southbound towing a boat, when it was involved in a hit and run accident, sending the truck, a trailer and the boat it was towing off the interstate.

The driver and three passengers were trapped inside.

“He was bleeding really bad, and there was a woman sitting next to him and there was another guy behind,” said a witness. “He ended up right underneath the wheel of the trailer.”

First responders were able to get all four people out of the car.

They were transported to hospital and are expected to be OK.

A few blocks away from the crash, troopers were seen towing away a Honda SUV believed to be involved in the hit and run.

Witnesses and rescue crews said the incident could have ended much worse.

“It definitely was a Christmas miracle that these four people were able to survive this kind of crash,” said one crew member.

“Unfortunately we were all sleeping,” said a witness.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

