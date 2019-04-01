4 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Plantation

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people have been taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Plantation.

Plantation Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along the 8400 block of West Broward Boulevard around 8:30 a.m., Monday.

8400 block W Broward Blvd. #mvc with injuries. Extrication with 1 vehicle smoking. 4 patients, 1 level 2 trauma.

Avoid area. pic.twitter.com/OO0DSybbMr — Plantation Fire (@PlantationFire) April 1, 2019

Fire rescue crews transported four people to an area hospital and said two of the victims suffered serious but not life-threatening, injuries.

Authorities have since cleared the scene.

