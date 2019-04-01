4 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Plantation

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people have been taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Plantation.
Plantation Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along the 8400 block of West Broward Boulevard around 8:30 a.m., Monday.
Fire rescue crews transported four people to an area hospital and said two of the victims suffered serious but not life-threatening, injuries.
Authorities have since cleared the scene.
