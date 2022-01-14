SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested four men following a police chase along the Florida Turnpike that was sparked by a car burglary in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Several police cruisers could be seen blocking the right northbound lane along the Turnpike, just before the Northwest 74th Street exit in Doral, at around 4 a.m. on Friday.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said they were called by Miami-Dade Police to help stop burglary subjects after they were reported by an area resident.

Ring surveillance video posted to the Neighbors app captured the thieves going into a car and testing doors.

Another Ring video sent to 7News by an area resident showed the men from across the street.

The subjects reportedly broke into and took off in a silver Toyota sedan near Southwest 235th Street and 108th Court at around 3:30 a.m.

Troopers ended up spotting the vehicle in the area of Northwest 12th Street and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop.

The ensuing chase, stretching across 24 miles, was caught on dashcam video.

“He looks like he just tried to hit a police vehicle, looks like he tried to ram one of the units,” an officer said in police radio transmissions.

Troopers were eventually able to stop him using a pit maneuver. Dashcam video captured the moment the trooper’s cruiser strategically tapped the Toyota.

“Vehicle spun out. Nobody’s come out of the vehicle yet,” an officer said in police radio transmissions.

A tow truck could be seen removing the silver Toyota from the scene.

7News cameras captured a man in a hoodie being placed in handcuffs and in the back of a patrol car.

Four men who were inside the vehicle were taken into custody and later placed under arrest.

Miami-Dade Police are handling the investigation. As of Friday night, they have not disclosed the names of those arrested or the charges they could be facing.

