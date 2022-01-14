SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities arrested four men following a police chase along the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade that was sparked by a car burglary.

Several police cruisers could be seen blocking the right northbound lane along the Turnpike, just before the Northwest 74th Street exit, at around 4 a.m. on Friday.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said they were called by Miami-Dade Police to help stop burglary subjects after they were reported by area residents.

The subjects reportedly broke into a silver Toyota sedan near Southwest 235th Street and 108th Court at around 3:30 a.m.

Troopers ended up spotting the vehicle in the area of Northwest 12th Street and attempted a traffic stop but the driver refused to stop.

The ensuing chase was caught on dashcam video.

“He looks like he just tried to hit a police vehicle. Looks like he tried to ram one of the units,” an officer said in police radio transmissions.

Troopers were eventually able to stop him using a pit maneuver. Dashcam video captured the moment the trooper’s cruiser tapped the Toyota.

“Vehicle spun out. Nobody’s come out of the vehicle yet,” an officer said in police radio transmissions.

A tow truck could be seen removing a silver Toyota sedan from the scene.

7News cameras captured a man in a hoodie being placed in handcuffs.

Four men who were inside the vehicle were taken into custody and later placed under arrest.

Miami-Dade Police are handling the investigation. As of Friday afternoon, they have not disclosed the names of those arrested or the charges against them.

