4 students transported after school bus crash in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Several students had to be transported to the hospital after the school bus they were on crashed in Hollywood.

Fire rescue crews responded to the scene along 63rd Avenue and Fletcher Street at around 9 a.m. Friday.

A 7News viewer said her 17-year-old son was on board the bus headed to Henry D. Perry Education Center when the crash occurred.

Four students were transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.

It remains unclear what caused the crash or if there were any other vehicles involved.

