4 South Florida thieves found guilty of multiple 2017 armed robberies

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Four South Florida men have been found guilty after a string of armed robberies.

A federal jury on Tuesday convicted Jerome Simmons, Adrian Hardy, Christopher Brinson and Emmory Moore for robbing several jewelry stores in 2017 across Florida and Georgia.

Hardy was also convicted of kidnapping.

Police said the men dressed up as women and robbed several stores at gun point during a six-week period.

They each face up to 20 years of prison.

