4 South Florida siblings meet for the first time thanks to Ancestry DNA test

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Four elderly siblings who did not know each other existed met for the first time after they were brought together through an Ancestry DNA test.

The four siblings, ages 84, 88, 93 and 102, met in Boynton Beach.

“To learn at this time in my life to learn that I have a sister, and my sister is 102? And I have another brother, and he’s 93? Woah!” said Ralph Frier.

According to WPTV, the four of them have the same father. That man divorced his first wife, changed his name and started a new family, never revealing the fact that the other family existed.

However, years later, they all found each other through an Ancestry DNA test.

A couple of the siblings live about 10 minutes away from each other and even go to the same synagogue.

The siblings’ reunion was also witnessed by other family members who were glad to see the meet-up.

