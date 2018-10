NEAR KEY WEST, Fla. (WSVN) — The Coast Guard rescued four people from a sunken fishing boat near Key West.

The boat was spilling diesel fuel about seven miles away from Key West, Tuesday.

The leak was coming from the hull of the boat.

A salvage company helped clean up the mess.

No injuries were reported.

