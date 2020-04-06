4 rescued by Coast Guard from overturned boat near Sarasota

OFF SARASOTA, Fla. (WSVN) – The U.S. Coast Guard has rescued four people from an overturned vessel off Sarasota.

USCG crews responded to a mayday call eight miles off Sarasota, Sunday night.

The victims on board the 24-foot vessel were told by USCG crew members to put on their life jackets.

Two men and two women were rescued from the sinking vessel without any injuries.

The boat will be recovered by a commercial salvage company.

