MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who stole four luxury watches from a jewelry store in Miami’s Brickell area.

Surveillance video captured the thief as he strolled into Brickell Jewelers, located at 900 South Miami Ave., inside The Shops at Mary Brickell Village, Sept. 24.

Police said the subject made off with the watches while the employees were in the back office.

The stolen items are valued at $20,000.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

